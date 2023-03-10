Ronald J. Kruszewski Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stifel Financial Stock Performance
NYSE SF traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.39. 1,441,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,185. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.29. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $72.61.
Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.
Stifel Financial Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,177.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth $57,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
About Stifel Financial
Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.
