Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Buys New Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,000. Deckers Outdoor makes up about 1.7% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA owned 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 72,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $17,370,043. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.2 %

DECK stock traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $418.45. The stock had a trading volume of 76,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,359. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $443.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.52 and a 200 day moving average of $373.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.