Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up approximately 3.3% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 42,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,259,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 166,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,572,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.1 %

CTAS traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $433.90. 67,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,477. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $441.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.90. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.