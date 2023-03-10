Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,775,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $227.09. 284,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,265. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.30.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.