Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $107.92. 2,546,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,099. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $128.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

