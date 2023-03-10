Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Reduces Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,984,720 shares of company stock valued at $578,961,943 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Price Performance

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,438,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

