Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 595 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA owned about 0.06% of Saia worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth about $2,331,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Saia by 18.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Saia by 4.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 80.0% in the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 26.5% in the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.43. 61,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $306.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.19.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.82.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total value of $1,542,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,664.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total value of $1,542,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,664.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

