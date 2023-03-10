Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Takes $2.37 Million Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA owned 0.29% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $130,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

JMBS traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. 21,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,040. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.