Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target to C$49.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EGHSF opened at $31.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $32.38.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

