Royal Bank of Canada Increases Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$48.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
AND has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight Capital set a C$62.00 price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.43.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 0.5 %
AND opened at C$47.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$943.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.66. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$37.57 and a 12 month high of C$55.97.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.50, for a total value of C$242,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$994,153. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
