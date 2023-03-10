RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $43.40

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and traded as low as $40.75. RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 111,621 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RWEOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €55.00 ($58.51) to €53.00 ($56.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €49.00 ($52.13) to €50.50 ($53.72) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($63.83) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($56.38) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,024.75, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.85.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business.

