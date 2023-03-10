Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.29

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 532507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBRA. JMP Securities downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

