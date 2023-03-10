Saitama (SAITAMA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.16 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Saitama token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $68.05 million and $1.16 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00011061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00034950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00036761 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022735 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00222797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,213.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, "Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00155087 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,223,136.39 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

