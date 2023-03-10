Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 30000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sanatana Resources Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ian Barrowman Smith bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,700. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sanatana Resources

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company was formerly known as Sanatana Diamonds Inc and changed its name to Sanatana Resources Inc in April 2011. Sanatana Resources Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

