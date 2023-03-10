Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.94. 441,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,206,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

