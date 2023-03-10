Sareum (LON:SAR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $103.71

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.71 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 109.50 ($1.32). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.26), with a volume of 6,382 shares.

Sareum Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £68.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3,383.33 and a beta of -0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sareum news, insider Stephen Parker bought 19,972 shares of Sareum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £15,578.16 ($18,732.76). 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sareum

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

