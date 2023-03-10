Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $30,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.16. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,145,195. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Raymond James began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

