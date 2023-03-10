Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by WA Asset Management LLC

WA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SCHZ stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 268,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,290. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10.

