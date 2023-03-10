Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,547 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,683,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.61. 1,251,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,050. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

