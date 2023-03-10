Scotiabank Increases Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$33.50

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Park Lawn Price Performance
Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$28.56 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$20.64 and a 1-year high of C$35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.84. The company has a market cap of C$969.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14.
Park Lawn Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Park Lawn
In other news, Senior Officer Linda Gilbert sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$66,329.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$535,945.08. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Park Lawn Company Profile
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.
Featured Stories
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.