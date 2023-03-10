Scotiabank Increases Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$33.50

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$28.56 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$20.64 and a 1-year high of C$35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.84. The company has a market cap of C$969.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Linda Gilbert sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$66,329.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$535,945.08. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

