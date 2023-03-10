Scott W. Carnahan Sells 1,420 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $18,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.
