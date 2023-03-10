Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.82. 26,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 280,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Seabridge Gold Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $857.30 million, a P/E ratio of 117.57 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Trading of Seabridge Gold
About Seabridge Gold
Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.