Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.82. 26,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 280,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $857.30 million, a P/E ratio of 117.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Seabridge Gold

About Seabridge Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 100.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 897.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

