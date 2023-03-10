Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 241 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.3 %
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
COP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
