Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 142,959 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,959 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after buying an additional 569,213 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

