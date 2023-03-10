Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Position Decreased by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,853 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SRE stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $145.95. 596,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,309. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.76.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 69.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

