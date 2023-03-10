ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $45,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $30,208,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $428.50 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $601.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $433.57 and a 200-day moving average of $413.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.81, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,016 shares of company stock worth $28,805,543 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

