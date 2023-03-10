Seth A. Ravin Sells 800,000 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $3,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,496,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,035,686.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rimini Street stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 565,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,948. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $372.11 million, a PE ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.24 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Rimini Street by 231.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

