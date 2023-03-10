Shawcor (TSE:SCL) PT Raised to C$18.50 at Cormark

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

SCL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.57.

Shares of SCL traded up C$0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 721,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,412. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$4.44 and a 12 month high of C$14.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$858.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.36.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

