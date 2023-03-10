Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Shell were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.66 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $218.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.87) to GBX 2,950 ($35.47) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.20) to GBX 2,987 ($35.92) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.87) to GBX 3,000 ($36.08) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,528.38.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.