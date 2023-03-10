Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded LondonMetric Property to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 185 ($2.22) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.47) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.71) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.01) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 229.17 ($2.76).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

LON LMP opened at GBX 176.50 ($2.12) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.23, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.79. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 157.76 ($1.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 280.40 ($3.37). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 188.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 187.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02.

LondonMetric Property Dividend Announcement

About LondonMetric Property

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 3,461.54%.

(Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.