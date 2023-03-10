Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Grows By 1,862.5%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 1,862.5% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

3i Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. 28,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,432. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($24.35) to GBX 2,275 ($27.36) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 1,875 ($22.55) to GBX 2,075 ($24.95) in a report on Monday, January 30th.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

Featured Stories

