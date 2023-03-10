Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Decreases By 88.9%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $20.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.67.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

