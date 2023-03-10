Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Expands By 4,950.0%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 4,950.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Capstone Companies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CAPC remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Capstone Companies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.34.

Get Capstone Companies alerts:

About Capstone Companies

(Get Rating)

Read More

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.