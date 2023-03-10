Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Expands By 4,950.0%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 4,950.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Capstone Companies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CAPC remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Capstone Companies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.34.
About Capstone Companies
