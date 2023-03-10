Short Interest in CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Declines By 99.8%

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the February 13th total of 8,379,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CFFHF remained flat at C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33. CIFI Holdings has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$0.33.

Get CIFI Holdings (Group) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFFHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.10.

About CIFI Holdings (Group)

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.