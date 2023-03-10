Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Rises By 234.6%

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a growth of 234.6% from the February 13th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:DHCNI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. 19,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,144. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

