Short Interest in First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Grows By 1,800.0%

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FNRN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $117.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.45.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 24.39%.

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

