Short Interest in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Drops By 83.5%

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the February 13th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
FPA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.90. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $11.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.329 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.
The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
