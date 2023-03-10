Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Declines By 97.0%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the February 13th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTGC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,059. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $30.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $2.528 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $10.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 43.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTGC. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

