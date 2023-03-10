Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Declines By 97.0%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGCGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the February 13th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTGC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,059. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $30.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $2.528 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $10.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 43.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTGC. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

