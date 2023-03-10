Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Declines By 88.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the February 13th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 45.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter.

TDIV stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.84. 76,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,023. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $60.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.418 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

