Short Interest in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Expands By 20,750.0%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, an increase of 20,750.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 549.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 37,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 44.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,980,000.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FKU traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $40.42.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

