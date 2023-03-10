Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Decreases By 50.1%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the February 13th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

SKOR traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $46.63. The company had a trading volume of 29,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,907. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund ( NASDAQ:SKOR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

