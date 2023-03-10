Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Decreases By 50.1%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the February 13th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
SKOR traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $46.63. The company had a trading volume of 29,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,907. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $50.25.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
