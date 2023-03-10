Short Interest in MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Expands By 7,000.0%

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 7,000.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTUAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($260.64) to €250.00 ($265.96) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($246.81) to €240.00 ($255.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.44. 4,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,218. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.76. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $127.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

