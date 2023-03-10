Short Interest in NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Rises By 1,798.0%

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a growth of 1,798.0% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NCCGF stock remained flat at $2.50 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. NCC Group has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

