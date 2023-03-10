Short Interest in Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Declines By 57.6%

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the February 13th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Universal Entertainment Price Performance

UETMF stock remained flat at $15.13 during trading on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $15.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

