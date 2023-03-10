Short Interest in UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Declines By 82.4%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the February 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPMMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj to €45.00 ($47.87) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UPM-Kymmene Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

UPMMY traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $35.76. 8,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,538. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

