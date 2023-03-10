Short Interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Rises By 173.5%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 354,200 shares, an increase of 173.5% from the February 13th total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Versus Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VS. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Versus Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Versus Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 920,683 shares in the last quarter.

Versus Systems Price Performance

Shares of Versus Systems stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,437,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,104. Versus Systems has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

Further Reading

