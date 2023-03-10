Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Drops By 90.0%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CFO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.60. 8,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,962. The firm has a market cap of $793.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $60.38 and a twelve month high of $75.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 333,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after buying an additional 18,869 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 87,896 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

