Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Drops By 90.0%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:CFO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.60. 8,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,962. The firm has a market cap of $793.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $60.38 and a twelve month high of $75.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
