Siacoin Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $177.90 million and $9.37 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,555,572,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

