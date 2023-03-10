Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SMMNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €63.10 ($67.13) to €62.10 ($66.06) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €54.00 ($57.45) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.82.

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.3201 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

