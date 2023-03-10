Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

